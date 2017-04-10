Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham release postponed

Allu Arjun’s Duvvaa Jagannadham release date is here Allu Arjun’s Duvvaa Jagannadham release date is here

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham was expected to hit the screens this summer. However, the plan has suffered a setback due to various reasons, forcing the makers to delay the release of the film. The shooting, which was going on at a steady pace, was delayed due to Allu’s health, said reports. The makers had planned to release the film on July 7 earlier. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.

The first look and teaser of the film, which is also known as DJ, has become a hit with Allu fans. In the film, the actor plays the role of a Brahmin cook draped in a dhoti and a white shirt, in contrast to his onscreen title of ‘Stylish Star.’ However, the industry buzz is that there is more to the story than what meets the eye. Reportedly, he plays an assassin in disguise of an member of Brahmin community.

The film is directed by Harish Shankar and Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. The film also stars Bramhanandam, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Rajendra Prasad among others in supporting role.

Last Saturday, Allu celebrated his 34th birthday with family and friends in Hyderabad. His next untitled film was also announced as part of the celebration. Writer Vakkantham Vamsi will make his debut as a director with this film. The film will have music from Vishal-Shekhar and will be bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar Production.

After completing DJ and Vakkantham’s directorial film, Allu will start working on his Tamil debut. The film, which was suppose to have gone on the floors after DJ, was delayed for some unknown reasons. However, director Lingusamy assured the fans that the film is very much on the track.

