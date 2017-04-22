Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham set for box office clash with Mahesh Babu’s Spyder. See pic

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham vs Mahesh Babu’s Spyder. Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham vs Mahesh Babu’s Spyder.

The makers of upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham on Saturday released a new poster revealing the other avatar of Allu Arjun, who plays the lead in the film. Living up to his reputation as a style icon, Allu looks dapper in a sharp tuxedo, which is the right opposite of what we were promised in the teaser trailer.

The actor was touted to be playing a Brahmin cook draped in a dhoti and a white shirt, in contrast to his onscreen title of ‘Stylish Star.’ However, there is clearly more to the story than what meets the eye. The industry buzz is that he plays an assassin in disguise of a member of Brahmin community in the film, which is directed by Harish Shankar. And the latest poster only strengthens this speculation.

As a bonus, the filmmakers have also confirmed the released date of the film. DJ will hit the screens on June 23, clashing with Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated film Spyder at the box office. Spyder director AR Murugadoss confirmed the release date as June 23 much before the filmmakers of DJ.

There is a lot of expectation around Spyder because it marks the debut of Mahesh Babu in Tamil and it the actor’s first collaboration with Murugadoss. In the film, Mahesh plays an intelligence officer aka spy as suggested by the title.

Initially, DJ was expected to hit the screens this summer. The plan has suffered a setback due to various reasons, forcing the makers to delay the release of the film. The shooting, which was going on at a steady pace, was reportedly delayed due to Allu’s health. While earlier reports suggested that it will release on July 7, now it seems like the makers are all set to fight it out with Mahesh’s Spyder.

Meanwhile, Allu will start shooting for Vakkantham’s directorial debut Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India after finishing his portions for DJ. He would later join the sets of director Lingusamy’s film, which will mark his debut in Tamil.

