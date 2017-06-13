Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham climax is one-of-its-kind, reveals director

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham set to hit the screens Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham set to hit the screens

Exactly 10 days before its theatrical release, director Harish Shankar completed the shoot of Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, starring Allu Arjun, on Tuesday. The director took to Twitter to share the news, thanking the actor and producer Dil Raju for their support. “Done with the last shot of DJ….my sincere thanks to @alluarjun and Dil raju gaaru for making this journey,special ! (sic),” Harish posted on his Twitter page.

He also suggested that DJ’s climax will be the highlight of the film. “DJ is that one special film for me where I pushed myself as a writer and director to deliver the best. As a result came up with a one-of-its-kind climax. Am sure you guys will have a blast in the theatres. Mark your calendars it’s June 23,” he added.

The climax of the film was shot on the sets in Medchal in Telangana. According to the reports, the climax of DJ will be comical and simple as opposed to previous Allu films, which traditionally have high-voltage action scenes.

Allu will be seen in two different avatars in DJ. He plays the role of a Brahmin cook draped in a dhoti and a white shirt and in another role, he will be seen fighting baddies while looking dapper in tuxedos. The teaser, music album, and two trailers of the film have already shot up the expectations of the audience.

The filmmakers were overjoyed by the success of the trailer and had held a grand audio launch for the film in Hyderabad last week. The film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Rao Ramesh as the prime antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film.

Allu’s next film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will go in floors on Wednesday. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer Vamsi Paidipally. After completing this film, he will join the sets of Lingusamy’s untitled flick, which will mark his debut in Tamil.

