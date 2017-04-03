Allu Arjun celebrates son’s birthday in Goa, see pics

Allu Arjun celebrates son’s birthday in Goa Allu Arjun celebrates son’s birthday in Goa

Tollywood star Allu Arjun made sure to be present with his family to celebrate the birthday of his son Allu Ayaan, despite his busy celebrity life. He took time off the shooting for his upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ and took off to Goa to ring in his son’s birthday. Born in 2014, three years after Allu got married to his long-time sweetheart Sneha Reddy, Ayaan turned 3 on Monday.

“Holiday in goa with my Baby Birthday Boy ! Muuaahhhhh!,” Allu captioned an adorable picture of himself with his son in a swimming pool. In November last year, Allu and Sneha became parents for the second time. They were blessed with a baby girl recently, Allu Arha. Another perfect family picture has also surfaced online, which shows Ayaan sitting on his father’s lap next to to his mother and little sister and set to cut his birthday cake. Indeed, the little Allu seems to have had a great birthday this year.

Holiday in goa with my Baby Birthday Boy ! Muuaahhhhh! pic.twitter.com/ZVPtofQt5C — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2017

On the work front, Allu is shooting for DJ, which is directed by Harish Shankar. The teaser of the film recently released to a positive response as the actor sports a new avatar. Allu, who is dubbed as a Stylish Star by his fans for his onscreen fashion sense, will be seen as a Brahmin cook, who is draped in a dhoti and a white shirt, in his upcoming film. But, there is always more to a story than what meets the eye, right? So let’s see what surprise the filmmakers have in the store for us. After completing his portions for DJ, he will join the sets of director Vamsi Vakkantham’s untitled film next, before starting his debut Tamil movie with director Lingusamy.

