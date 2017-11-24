Allu Arjun celebrates daughter’s birthday in Singapore, see photos

Allu Arjun made his debut on the photo-sharing platform just a few days ago. Allu Arjun made his debut on the photo-sharing platform just a few days ago.

Looks like Tollywood star Allu Arjun never allows his busy celebrity life affect his fatherly duties. The actor, who has been shooting for his upcoming film Naa Peru Surya, has taken some time off to be with his daughter Allu Arha on her birthday.

Allu Arjun has taken his family to Singapore to celebrate Allu Arha’s first birthday. “Singapore Trip for Arha’s 1st Bday ! Fountain Show at Marina Bay ! Personal Postcard Shot ! #singapore #marinabay #postcard #fountainshow,” posted Allu on his Instagram account. He made his debut on the photo-sharing platform just a few days ago.

Allu went to Goa to celebrate the birthday of his firstborn son Allu Ayaan, who turned 3 in April this year.

Allu and Sneha got married in 2011 and their son Ayaan was born in 2014. The celebrity couple became parents for the second time last November with the arrival of Arha.

After Naa Peru Surya, Allu will start shooting for his much-awaited Tamil debut film. The actor who grew up in Chennai had always expressed his desire to work in a Tamil film. The untitled project will be directed by Lingusamy, who has delivered several commercial hits like Paiyaa, Sandakozhi and Vettai among others in the past. The project will be bankrolled by Studio Green. The makers are yet to share details of the remaining cast and crew.

