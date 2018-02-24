Allu Arjun and son Ayaan give their own twist to Priya Prakash Varrier’s finger gun act

Allu Arjun and son Ayaan recreate Priya Prakash Varrier’s finger-gun act. Allu Arjun and son Ayaan recreate Priya Prakash Varrier’s finger-gun act.

The viral wink clip of Priya Prakash Varrier followed by a teaser of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love in which the young actor is seen sending a finger gun kiss to her love interest has no doubt taken the internet by storm. The antidote to Priya’s infectious antics and expressions in the viral videos is here.

On Saturday, a video of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun with his son Ayaan went viral. In the video, Allu and Ayaan are seen giving their own twist to Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul’s latest clip from Oru Adaar Love. Allu pulls the trigger of the finger gun and shoots a kiss at his baby boy Ayaan while the little superstar reacts in his own adorable way. After all, the star kid has got acting in his genes.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priya wrote, “Thats how he does it💜 @omar_lulu_ @shaanrahman @roshan_abdul_rahoof @alluarjunonline”

It seems that Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink has not even spared Allu Arjun from becoming a fan. As soon as the first clip from the song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” went viral, the actor impressed by Priya’s expression shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Theeeee Cutesttt Video I have seen in recent times . The power of simplicity. Love it ! #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi 🤣#OruAdaarLove”

Theeeee Cutesttt Video I have seen in recent times . The power of simplicity . Love it ! #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi 🤣#OruAdaarLove . pic.twitter.com/mU6jA5hFVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 12, 2018

Directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love will hit the screens in July this year. Both Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul will make their acting debut with this Malayalam film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd