After Priya Prakash Varrier, Allu Arjun and son mimic Ram Charan from Rangasthalam

On Thursday, Tollywood star Allu Arjun and his son Allu Ayaan promoted Ram Charan’s upcoming film Rangasthalam in an adorable way. Arjun shared a picture on his Instagram account, showing Ayaan dressed like Charan in the upcoming village drama. Ayaan even mimicked his celebrity uncle’s pose from the song Yentha Sakkagunnaave.

“Rangamma mangamma em pillodu! Hard Core Charan Mama Fan . Chewing my head everyday to play #rangasthalam songs . Yenta sakka gunaav Bey (sic),” wrote Arjun while sharing the picture of his son along with a still of Charan from Rangasthalam.

The father-son duo has kept their fans on social media entertained with adorable social media posts. Recently even Arjun and Ayaan re-enacted Priya Prakash Varrier’s world-famous wink that broke the internet.

See Allu Arjun’s post:

On the career front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. It will mark the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. While Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist. It also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam, who has done a special song for the action film.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on May 4. It is one of the highly-awaited films down south, which will be releasing on the heels of other big-ticket releases, Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu (April 20) and Rajinikanth’s Kaala (April 27).

Meanwhile, Charan’s Rangasthalam is getting ready to hit the screens on March 30.

