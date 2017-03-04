Akhil Akkineni’s next with Vikram Kumar to start rolling from April 1

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni is back in action after a year. He will be returning to the silver screen with his third project directed by Vikram Kumar. The shoot is likely to start from next month. “Akhil Akkineni’s next directed by Vikram Kumar, produced by Annapurna Studios, will start on April 1,” said a source close to film unit. The project has been on the hold for quite some time. Akhil had initially signed this film about six months back.

Reports also suggest that the 24 fame director has roped in Hollywood technicians for the project. The stunt choreographer who has been brought on board is said to have worked for the blockbuster Transporter series starring Jason Statham.

The director has already started working on the pre-production work for the film and the Akhil-starrer will be bankrolled by his father Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios banner. However, no other details about the cast and crew of the film have been revealed. Earlier, actor Megha Akash, who is now a part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhanush-starrer, Ennai Noki Paayum Thota, was finalised to play the female lead opposite Akhil but due to changes in the script, it is highly likely that she might be replaced.

This project will be Akhil’s third film and his second project with Vikram Kumar, who worked with him in Manam before.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Akhil made his debut with film Akhil in 2015 under V V Vinayak’s direction. However, the film got a poor reception at the Tollywood box office and the actor is placing all his bets on this film to get a re-launch in the industry.

Nagarjuna had mentioned earlier that he would be bankrolling his sons’ projects. He said, “I will wrap up just one movie this year, Om Namo Venkatesaya, and will be busy producing two pictures with my sons Chaitanya and Akhil.”

Meanwhile, Akhil recently had a setback in his personal life as his wedding with Shriya Bhupal was reportedly called off. The actor was supposed to get married in Rome in a couple of months.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd