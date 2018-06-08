Akhil Akkineni denies signing Ram Gopal Varma’s film

Akhil Akkineni drops out of Ram Gopal Varma’s film. Akhil Akkineni drops out of Ram Gopal Varma’s film.

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni has denied signing up for any Ram Gopal Varma film. The actor confirmed he is off to London for his next with Venky Atluri where Nidhi Aggarwal is his co-star.

Akhil said: “I’m not sure who is confirming any such news (of Akhil doing Varma’s film) or why. I’m off to London to shoot my next film. That’s the only thing on my mind right now.” Akhil was expected to team up with Varma for a film soon, however, in the aftermath of the disaster Officer, starring Nagarjuna, and fan protest, the actor reportedly quietly opted out of the Varma project.”Fans always have an opinion of their own. We only try to live up to their expectations,” Akhil said adding that his aim is “giving them good films at the end of the day”.

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seemed overwhelmed by the opportunity to direct Akhil Akkineni in a film. In a series of tweets, he had shared his happiness about the untitled project, which would have been bankrolled by actor-producer Nagarjuna.

“Just love the circle of life Nagarjuna produced my debut Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing Akhil Akkineni‘s film with me as director,” he had written on his Twitter page.

However, neither Akhil or Nagarjuna had reacted to RGV’s announcements. The father-son duo had maintained a deafening silence on the said project.

