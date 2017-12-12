Agnyaathavasi song Gaali Vaaluga: Anirudh Ravichander croons again for Pawan Kalyan

Agnyaathavasi marks Anirudh’s debut in Telugu. Agnyaathavasi marks Anirudh’s debut in Telugu.

When a project has Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram, there is no surprise in high expectations for the project. Make that the debut project for Anirudh Ravichander, and there is something for everyone. The young music composer who struck gold with the film’s first single Baitikochi Chuste, works his charm again. The second song “Gaali Vaaluga” unveiled on Tuesday is yet another breezy listen from Anirudh, sung by himself. If rumours are to believed, Agnyaathavasi is touted to be a romantic flick in which Pawan will be reportedly playing an IT professional. And the songs are bang on point. While Baitikochi has a laid-back and lazy charm to it, Gaali is peppier with a good groove.

While the project was earlier promoted as PSPK 25, it recently was christened as Agnyaathavasi as it gears up for a January 10 release. The title refers to the years the Pandavas spent in exile in the epic Mahabharata. Sparking more curiosity, the tagline of the film is a ‘prince in exile’. Does Pawan lead two lives in the movie? Maybe, we will have to see.

The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Kushboo Sundar, Aadhi Pinisett and others playing important roles. Keerthy Suresh has dubbed for her role in Telugu for the first time. “Dubbing for the first time in Telugu and finished successfully! Now I feel complete!,” Keerthy said in a tweet. Agnyaathavasi is the third collaboration between Pawan and Trivikram. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

