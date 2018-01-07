Agnyaathavaasi trailer: Pawan Kalyan proves why he is a star of Tollywood, brings back Attarintiki Daaredi memories on-screen

Pawan Kalyan is the power of Agnyaathavaasi trailer. Pawan Kalyan is the power of Agnyaathavaasi trailer.

Pawan Kalyan’s USP is romance plus action plus his on-screen attitude. If Chiranjeevi’s walk and his facial expression have made Telugu audience go crazy over him then for Pawan, it’s his easy-breezy body language that works in his favour. He is the best mixture of what Tollywood loves and his switch from an angry young man to the boy next door avatar is something that keeps your eyes on him throughout the film. Agnyaathavaasi trailer, which released on January 6 weaves the same magic. Pawan is in his best form – we see him performing action and romancing.

At some places, you recall Attarintiki Daaredi moments, which can work in favour of this film. The title, Agnyaathavaasi, with a tagline reading ‘Prince In Exile’, suggests that the story revolves around a protagonist living under an assumed identity for some reasons, far away from his native place and the people he knows.

Apart from Pawan, Tamil actor Aadhi keeps your interest intact. He is not much visible in the trailer but going by the performances he has given so far, we can be assured that he has an interesting role to play in this one too.

Agnyaathavaasi also stars Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as female leads, while Kushboo Sundar, Boman Irani and others play important roles. This film is Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Watch the trailer:

The film is a debut of music-composer Anirudh Ravichander’s debut in Tollywood. Pawan was last seen in Katamarayudu. The film is headed for January 10 release.

