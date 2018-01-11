Agnyaathavaasi box office: Pawan Kalyan film is second only to Baahubali 2 in US

Agnyaathavaasi hit US screens on January 9. Agnyaathavaasi hit US screens on January 9.

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s Sankranti release has taken a massive opening at the US box office, where it premiered on Tuesday. The collection of Pawan’s latest film from the overseas market is being considered as the second best opening after Baahbauli: The Conclusion.

Trade analyst Trada Adarsh said the debuted at the US box office by raking in more than Rs 9 crore. “Call it a STORM… Or call it a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON… Fact is, a Telugu stands TALL at USA Boxoffice along with Hollywood giants… Yes, #Agnyaathavaasi takes an EARTH-SHATTERING start, despite midweek release [Tue] in USA… Data follows…,” he tweeted.

“Telugu film #Agnyaathavaasi takes a FANTABULOUS START in USA… Tue previews $ 1,513,540 [₹ 9.65 cr]… Yes, you read it right: $ 1.5 million on a working day… If this is not AWESOME, what is? @Rentrak,” he added.

Baahbauli 2 that released in April last year shattered box office records and set a new benchmark in the US. The film’s collection from the premiere shows, Friday and the private screens was pegged at about Rs 30 crore.

Agnyaathavaasi is Pawan’s 25th film and it released amid huge hype, which let the filmmakers make impressive pre-release business. According to reports, the film earned about Rs 160 crore from its theatrical and satellite rights.

However, Agnyaathavaasi has received poor reviews from critics. Many have lamented the incoherence of director Trivikiram Srinivas in the narration. The film has a huge star cast including Aadhi Pinisetty, Khushboo, Anu Emmanuel, Boman Irani and Keerthy Suresh, but all the talents have been wasted as the only character that matters in the film is Pawan Kalyan’s character.

