Agnyaathavaasi: Anirudh Ravichander is the star of this Pawan Kalyan teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Agnyaathavaasi was released on Saturday. The little more than one-minute video packs a lot of moments that fans would like to see in a Pawan Kalyan film.

Starting from first few seconds dedicated to building up anticipation around for hero introduction and a whistle-worthy hero entry, the trailer also shows Pawan indulging in playful antics and tops it with an element of suspense.

However, composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema with Agnyaathavaasi, is the real star of this teaser. His classical compositions adds flavour to some beautifully shot visuals seen in the teaser.

The title, Agnyaathavaasi, with a tagline reading ‘Prince In Exile’, suggests that the story revolves around a protagonist living under an assumed identity for some reasons, far away from his native place and the people he knows.

The upcoming film is touted to be a romantic flick, in which Pawan has reportedly played the role of an IT professional. The film has Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as female leads, while Kushboo Sundar, Aadhi Pinisett and others play important roles. This film is Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Pawan was last seen in Katamarayudu. Although the film received poor ratings from critics, it managed to become a commercial success. It was the official remake of Tamil film Veeram.

