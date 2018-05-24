After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi may act in Koratala Siva film

Chiranjeevi is shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi is shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy playing a 18th century freedom fighter in upcoming multilingual film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In the meantime, the Telugu superstar has also reportedly given his nod to another film.

According to reports, director Koratala Siva narrated a story idea to Chiranjeevi recently. Siva approached Chiranjeevi as his film with Ram Charan Teja is likely to be delayed as the latter has to complete his earlier commitments with directors Boyapati Srinu and SS Rajamouli.

While Charan is already shooting for Srinu’s untitled project, next he will join the sets of Rajamouli, who has also roped in Tollywood star Jr NTR for the project, which is temporarily called RRR.

Siva has reportedly even managed to get a go ahead from Chiranjeevi to flesh out his idea into a full bound script. The film is expected to be a compete commercial entertainer packed with all the mass elements expected from a Chiranjeevi film. Of course, it is likely to revolve around a social issue along with a underlying message, which has become staple in Siva’s films.

The project is expected to be launched by January next year.

Charan, who has been bankrolling his superstar father’s films since he returned from a decade long sabbatical from acting last year, will produce this film too for his home production banner Konidela Productions along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments, said reports.

Siva is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bharat Ane Nenu, which had Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film became a box office hit by raking in over Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. It also gave a much-needed break to Mahesh at the box office and also seemingly won Siva an audience with Chiranjeevi.

As for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the period film directed by Surender Reddy is going on at a steady pace. Recently, the filmmakers roped in Tamannaah for the project, which is already high on star power.

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shot for his portions on a grand set built for the project in Hyderabad for a couple of days in March. The veteran actor even shared a few beautiful working stills from the sets, giving the fans an idea about the scale of the project.

Nayanthara is playing the female lead, while Sudeep, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu among others have already been brought on board.

The filmmakers have also assembled a solid technical crew, including cinematographer R Rathnavelu.

Charan is bankrolling the project, which will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

