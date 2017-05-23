After saying women are useful only in bed, Chalapathi Rao issues video. Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rakul Preet condemn statement

Chalapathi Rao vulgar comments at Rarandoi Veduka Chudham function. Chalapathi Rao vulgar comments at Rarandoi Veduka Chudham function.

Senior Telugu film actor Chalapathi Rao is drawing a lot of flak from the public and the celebrities alike for his derogatory remakes on women at a recent film event. The controversy broke out at the pre-release function of Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, starring Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet.

The lead actor, played by Chaitanya, has a dialogue in the film, which says Ammayilu manasanthiki hanikaram (girls are injurious to mental peace). When the question was put to Chalapathi at the event by a female anchor, “Ammayilu hanikaram kadu kani pakkaloki panikostaru (girls are not harmful, but they are useful in bed).” The remarks received widespread criticism in the media. As the controversy began to gain traction, the actors and producers of Rarandoi Veduka Chudham have condemned Chalapathi while distancing themselves from his remarks.

“I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao’s derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!,” posted Nagarjuna Akkineni account on his Twitter page, who is bankrolling the film. Rarandoi Veduka Chudham is produced by Nagarjuna and stars his son Naga Chaitanya, “Respecting women is a way of life for me.The reactions shown on TV weren’t for the statement made.Do I agree with it ?Absolutely NOT !.”

Wow. Blame the media. How easy. There’s no tone of regret too. What a sad scenario. #ChalapathiRao pic.twitter.com/hqP15JXlbV — Pranita Jonnalagedda (@PranitaRavi) May 23, 2017

Rakul, who plays the female lead in the film, also condemned Chalapathi’s remarks. “Apologies 4 a late response 2 #ChalapathiRao comments!wish I understood d exact meanin of it then.I condemn it n my off stmnt wil b out soon,” she tweeted.

Respecting women is a way of life for me.The reactions shown on TV weren’t for the statement made.Do I agree with it ?Absolutely NOT ! — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 23, 2017

I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao’s derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 23, 2017

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham is set to hit the screens this Friday.

