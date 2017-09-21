After Saaho, Prabhas will do a period love story. Bollywood film on cards

Prabhas is busy shooting for Saaho Prabhas is busy shooting for Saaho

Tollywood star Prabhas has become the most sought-after leading man of the Indian film industry, following the monstrous success of his previous fantasy period drama Baahubali: The Conclusion. The star is currently shooting for his upcoming film Saaho even as he has signed a new film, which is touted to be a love story.

Prabhas is willing to do a Bollywood film but not before completing his other projects down south. “The film is set in Europe of the 1960s-70s. We’re planning to wrap them up by June-July next year. After that, I’ll take up a Bollywood film,” Prabhas said talking about his next film after Saaho, according to Hindustan Times.

Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho, which is directed by Sujeeth. The trilingual action flick is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore under for UV Creations banner. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor will be playing the female lead, making her debut in the South Indian film industry.

The star cast also includes Arun Vijay. He is said to be playing an important role, which is an integral part of the narration.

Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates will be directing and composing the actions sequences. Kenny Gates has been associated with a lot of Hollywood movies such as Die Hard, Pearl Harbor, Italian Job and G-Force.

Saaho will be shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and some parts of Europe. The film would be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

