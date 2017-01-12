After Khaidi No 150, Chiranjeevi to be busy with two more projects this year

Khaidi No 150’s Megastar Chiranjeevi to come up with 151 and 152 this year. Khaidi No 150’s Megastar Chiranjeevi to come up with 151 and 152 this year.

With Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 doing great business at box offices in India and abroad, there is another good news for Mega fans as the actor said he will be giving us at least two more films by the end of this year.

“A couple of stories are already there. The script of a film on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is in stand-by and more discussions are underway with Paruchuri brothers. There is another story Dhruva director Surender Reddy wanted me to work with. However, my 152nd film is planned with Boyapati Srinu,” said Chiranjeevi addressing media at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

While Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is said to be about the first freedom fighters in India, the script of the project is not yet known. The actor didn’t reveal other details like the cast and dates of the projects.

Ram Charan had also made it clear that he will bankroll his father’s 151st film under Konidela banners. Khaidi No 150 also happens to be Charan’s first production venture. The actor-cum-producer also hinted that it is his “life’s goal” to act in a Chiranjeevi film. While Ram Charan has a 30-second cameo in Khaidi No 150, it is likely that he would be taking a major role in his next project with his father. In fact, Chiranjeevi has also made guest appearances in Charan’s hits movies Magadheera and Bruce Lee – The Fighter.

Chiranjeevi s riding high on the success of his 150th film Khaidi No 150. This marks his re-entry into Tollywood after 10 years. The film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster and Vijay starrer Kaththi that was directed by A R Murugadoss.

