After Jallikattu, Pawan Kalyan releases music album demanding Andhra Pradesh special status

Pawan Kalyan releases protest music album demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh

Taking the cue from the successful Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu, actor and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has released a music album to gather the support of youngsters to press the Centre to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The musical album titled Desh Bachao has six songs. Of which, four were released on the official YouTube page of Jana Sena. “This protest musical album Desh Bachao! is a revisit of the protest, patriotic and inspirational songs which I had conceived for my films around 14 years back,” Pawan said in a statement. All the songs have been remixed by 19-year-old DJ Prithvi.

Narrazu Gakura song was originally composed by Ramana Gogula to the lyrics of Telangana Dalit poet ‘Masterji’ for Pawan’s film Johnny. ‘Travelling Soldier — Bhangra Ladoo’ was originally composed, performed and written by Ramana Gogula for the film Thammudu. Yeh Mera Jahan song from the actor’s film Kushi was composed by Mani Sharma and was written by Abbas Tyrewala.

“JanaSena raises its ‘Voice against Opportunistic,Divisive & Criminal Politics;through a Protest Musical album”#DeshBachao !,” Pawan tweeted while slamming the Centre for not fulfilling its promises.

“#APDemandsSpecialStatus ,”Youth of AP”should raise their voice through peaceful protests is the only remedy ,to achieve the promised “SCS”,” he said, adding that he will support the youngsters if they were planning to peacefully protest at Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam on Republic Day, similar to the protest held by Tamil youngsters at the Marina beach in Chennai for resuming Jallikattu.

Pawan has been demanding that the Centre should deliver on its promise to give Andhra Pradesh a special category status following the formation of Telangana with Hyderabad as its capital in 2014. However, instead of giving Andhra special status, the Narendra Modi-led government announced a special financial package for the state.

#APDemandsSpecialStatus AP Govt should allow youth for a peaceful protest,which they had planned. No one can deny their right in Democracy. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 24, 2017

#APDemandsSpecialStatus ‘Youth Protest’ is apolitical. It’s citizens right to protest when they were denied for what they had been promised. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 24, 2017

Pawan was mighty impressed with the peaceful protest at the Marina Beach and its outcome. “Tamils fondness towards our Dravidian culture and the manner in which they protect it is laudable. It is only the steadfastness, tenacity, and their deep love and respect for Dravidian culture have made this possible. Will Andhra ever learn? If the political class of AP had shown this kind of solidarity, AP would have got its promised special category status long back,” he said in a statement after both the Centre and state governments decided to give into the demands of pro-Jallikattu supporters.

