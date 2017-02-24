After Ghazi, Rana Daggubati picks another war story

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati Tollywood star Rana Daggubati

The war hero of Ghazi, Rana Daggubati has picked another war story and this time he has gone all the way back to the Indian struggle for independence. “From one period to another. 1971-1945 filming for my next which is a tale of a soldier who fought for independence during the British Raj!!” the actor posted on Twitter.

However, the actor also made it clear that the story is not based on any character or personality but will be a work of fiction with just references to that period. He shared his excitement stating that there are many such stories from history that should be told to the public. The actor said that he will soon reveal other details of the film.

Rana is enjoying the success of Ghazi, which showcases India’s first ‘underwater’ war that took place on the sidelines of 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film has raked in over Rs 25 crore in just six days of its release. Ghazi is a movie based on a book called Blue Fish, which was authored by director Sankalp Reddy. Initially, Sankalp planned to make a short film on his findings based on a classified underwater face-off between India and Pakistan in 1971. It is a trilingual film released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film also stars Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up for the biggest project of his career, the sequel of Baahubali that is slated for a release on April 28 this summer.

