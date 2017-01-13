After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli to make Mahabharata trilogy in 2018?

Rajamouli’s second magnum opus Rajamouli’s second magnum opus

After his magnum opus Baahubali, we all know that Rajamouli is aiming for his dream project Mahabharata soon. The latest news that it will be an epic trilogy that will most likely hit the floors in 2018 after the scripting of the story.

However, the director explains that with great stories come great responsibilities. The film is said to be made within a span of five to six years that would need actors dedicating a huge amount of time for the project. To be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, this project is also said to have grand visuals at par with that of Baahubali.

Rajamouli has been also planning to rope in stars not from south India alone but big ticket stars from other industries including Bollywood too.

In fact, Bollywood’s Aamir Khan also expressed his interest in working with the Tollywood director. “I am a huge fan of Rajamouli’s work and if he ever plans to make ‘Mahabharata’, I’d love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna,” Aamir Khan had said in a press meet for Dangal in Hyderabad.

The director had also earlier expressed his concern about big stars working with him for 5 to 6 years without any other engagement. He said that it would be highly unlikely that any star would do so and had explained that he needed to create new stars for the film.

Meanwhile, the director is busy with wrapping up the shooting for Baahubali: The Conclusion that is slated for release on April 28 this year.

