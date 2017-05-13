After Baahubali, Prabhas to romance Katrina Kaif in Saaho?

Katrina Kaif may play lead role in Prabhas’ Saaho Katrina Kaif may play lead role in Prabhas’ Saaho

After giving about four years at the peak of his career to director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, actor Prabhas is currently on a well-deserved break in the US. The 37-year-old actor will return soon to start shooting for his next film, titled Saaho. While the filmmakers have only confirmed the leading man, a report in Filmfare states that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been tapped to play the female lead in the big-ticket film.

Katrina seems to be on a film signing spree. She was recently roped in for Thugs of Hindostan, which has Bollywood’s top notch actors – Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, along with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. She is also awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos, in which she has shared screen space with her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She is also shooting for superstar Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

For the uninitiated, Katrina had worked in the south Indian film industry before she became one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. She had acted in 2006 Malayalam film Balram vs. Tharadas, which had Mammootty in the lead role. She also did Telugu films like Malliswari and Allari Pidugu. If rumours come true, Saaho will be her comeback film down south.

Read | Tiger Zinda Hai: Austria to Abu Dhabi, Katrina Kaif is still glowing despite the extreme change in weather. See photo

Saaho is set to be helmed by Sujeeth, who had narrated the story to Prabhas even before the release of Baahubali 1. But post the humongous success of Baahubali 2, the actor has gained an international recognition. In order to cash in on the Prabhas’ pan-India popularity, Saaho will be produced in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. And Katrina seems to be the right choice for the trilingual film, given she is equally popular among the movie lovers in the south.

Sujeeth has put together a solid technical crew, including music composer trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, cinematographer R Madhi and renowned art director Sabu Cyril. The shooting of the film, which is bankrolled by UV Creations, is expected to start in July.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd