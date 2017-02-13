After Baahubali, Prabhas has another biggie all planned. Deets about Prabhas 19

Prabhas and Krishnam Raju at the launch of #Prabhas19 in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter) Prabhas and Krishnam Raju at the launch of #Prabhas19 in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter)

After gaining a huge response with Baahubali, Prabhas is all geared up for another actioner under Sujeeth Sign’s direction. The film was officially launched on Monday in Hyderabad. Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju and popular producer Dil Raju were present at the pooja ceremony for the film. Prabhas 19 will start rolling soon.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sources close to the industry revealed that the yet-to-be-titled project will be a trilingual film (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi). It is also said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 150 crore. The director is banking on the stardom Prabhas managed after his blockbuster hit Baahubali.

Shankar, Ehasaan, Loy are going to score music and Madhie is on board this film as the cinematographer. Sabu Cyril, who has worked on films like Robo — Enthiran in Tamil — and Baahubali, is also part of the team as the production designer. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi and Pramod under U V Creations banner.

The buzz is that Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh would be seen as a baddie in the film. There will be two female leads in the movie, however, the actors have not been selected yet.

Speaking about the project, Neil had said in a statement, “I took close to one year to finalise this project. What excites me about the film is the fact that the story line is very complex, the role is challenging, and I will once again get a chance to experiment. I’m excited to work alongside Prabhas and share screen space with him.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas had finished shooting for his part in Baahubali franchise after working over 600 days with director SS Rajamouli since the beginning of the first part in 2014. The second chapter of Rajamouli’s magnum opus is set to hit the screen on April 28.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd