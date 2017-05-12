After Baahubali 2, Prabhas rejects Rs 18 crore endorsement deal

After Baahubali 2, Prabhas will start shooting for Saaho After Baahubali 2, Prabhas will start shooting for Saaho

Tollywood star Prabhas is now the hottest property of the Indian film industry. The tremendous success of his latest film Baahubali: The Conclusion has catapulted him to international stardom. The leading brands across the segment are reportedly very eager to rope him as the brand ambassador for their products. However, the actor seems to be in no mood to sign endorsement deals. “Yes, Prabhas has been approached by several brands. Although he hasn’t agreed to any of them as of now, he has declined a whopping 18 crore worth of brand endorsement,” said the actor’s spokesperson, according to The Hindustan Times.

It is not the first time that Prabhas had reportedly refused multi-crore endorsement deal. While shooting Baahubali, he had refused Rs 10 crore endorsement deal. Earlier, Rajamouli revealed that he was almost out of money while working on the Baahubali franchise. “Prabhas had three consecutive hits and producers kept running after him with money but he only focused on Baahubali. He instructed his manager not to demand anything from producers and take anything they give,” said the director.

While other cast members did a few other movies between Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, Prabhas worked four years on the franchise without signing any new films.

Hard work pays off. It may be a cliche but it is true. Baahubali 2 opened in theatres breaking records and creating new ones on April 28. And within days of its release, the film has raked in a whopping Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, setting a new benchmark.

Prabhas is now holidaying in the US. After returning from his month-long vacation, the 37-year-old actor will start shooting for his next trilingual film Saaho. The teaser of the film promises an high-voltage action thriller and it will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. According to reports, the shooting will commence from July.

The film will be directed by Sujeeth, who has put together a sound technical crew including music composer trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, cinematographer R Madhi renowned art director Sabu Cyril. The big-ticket film will be bankrolled by UV Creations. Meanwhile, the filmmakers are yet to reveal the other cast members of the film.

