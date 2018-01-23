Adivi Sesh and Shivani to star in Telugu remake of 2 States

Telugu remake of 2 States would be directed by Venkat Reddy. Telugu remake of 2 States would be directed by Venkat Reddy.

The Telugu remake of Bollywood hit 2 States was officially announced on Tuesday. The film, bankrolled by MLV Satyanarayana under the banner of Lakshya Productions, will see actor Adivi Sesh stepping into the shoes of Arjun Kapoor. Shivani has been signed to essay Alia Bhatt’s role in the remake.

Shivani, who is the daughter of veteran actor Rajasekhar, will be making her acting debut with the untitled romantic flick. Earlier, speculations were rife that she was the frontrunner to play the female lead in director Prabhu Solomon’s Kumki 2.

Shivani had earlier revealed that she has been preparing for a career in showbiz all her life. A trained Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer, she is also good with musical instruments like keyboard, guitar and veena. The newcomer reportedly fell in love with the “beautiful script,” of the Telugu remake and decided to make her acting debut with it.

Adivi Sesh, meanwhile, is also making a name for himself with his choice of films. His 2016 film Kshanam, a crime drama, was a big hit at the box office and it was also remade in Tamil as Sathya last year. He was last seen in Ami Thumi, a screwball comedy, that was well received by the critics and audience.

The Telugu remake will be helmed by debutant Venkat Reddy, who has assisted director VV Vinayak. While Composer Anup Rubens will take care of the music department, the filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of remaining cast and crew.

