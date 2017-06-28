Actor Prakash Raj gifts brand new home to a poor family on Eid

Actor Prakash Raj gifts a home to a poor family Actor Prakash Raj gifts a home to a poor family

Actor Prakash Raj may make a living by terrifying people by playing a villain on the big screen, but in real life, he is a man with a social conscience. The actor made the Ramzan festival this year more special for members of a poor family by gifting them a brand new home on the occasion of the festival. The beneficiary of Prakash’s charity was one Chotte Mian, a native of Kondareddypalli village of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.

“Celebrated Ramzan at Kondareddypalli by handing over home built for this family by Prakash Raj Foundation… The joy of giving back to life,” tweeted the actor, while sharing pictures of him formally inaugurating the new home by cutting the ribbon.

Prakash has a farm near Kondareddypalli and came to know about the problems of the village when he visited the farm. A few months ago, he adopted the drought-hit village, Kondareddypalli, and has been carrying out various developmental works in the village through his foundation that came into being in 2015.

Gifting the home to a needy family on the festival of Eid was also part of his foundation’s developmental activities. He was one of the celebrities to adopt a village under government’s initiative, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana scheme.

According to reports, Prakash has brought about a change in the lives of people of the village. From constructing good roads, toilets in every household, supplying drinking water, digging borewells, Prakash is making the lives of the people better.

Celebrated Ramzan at #kondareddypalli by handing over home built for this family by #prakashrajfoundation .. the joy of giving back to life. pic.twitter.com/GWdqfLDJrg — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 26, 2017

The Chotte Mian family is the first one to receive a new home from The Prakash Raj Foundation. The foundation will provide more such free home to poor families and also arrange bank loans for others.

According to reports, the actor frequently visits the village and interacts with the villagers. The village has a population of 2,000 and he is also building a model high school as part of his infrastructure plans for the village.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd