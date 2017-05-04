Actor Pradeep Kumar committed suicide after a bitter argument with wife

Pavani was in the next room when Pradeep hanged himself. Pavani was in the next room when Pradeep hanged himself.

A day after Telugu TV star Pradeep Kumar committed suicide, the police have been able to shed a little more light on what transpired before he took his life. Married to TV actress Pavani, Pradeep’s body was found hanging at his residence in Alkapuri Colony in Hyderabad early on Wednesday morning.

Police have said that Pradeep hanged himself using his wife’s saree while his wife Pavani — whom he married a year ago — was in the other room. The two had an altercation a few hours before. Pavani was quoted by ToI as saying, “When Pradeep was saying something, I was attending to some other work. This had upset him and we had an argument. Subsequently I went inside the washroom and started crying. Meanwhile, Pradeep smashed a glass pane and injured his hand. My brother Shravan attended Pradeep by applying medicine. He was in bad mood and consumed lot of alcohol. So I thought of leaving him alone and went to another room.”

While she was sleeping on the chair in an another room, at around 4.30 am, Pavani went to wake Pradeep up as he had an early morning shoot to attend. He was found hanging. Meanwhile, some of couple’s friends allege that there was friction between the couple regarding Shravan. They alleged that Shravan, who is from Dubai, has been staying with the couple for a few months now. The fight also took place after they celebrated Shravan’s birthday party. Pavani, however, maintains that Shravan is her cousin. The police have seized the mobile phones of all three and further investigations are on.

