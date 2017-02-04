Actor Kajal Aggarwal spreads awareness about cancer

Kajal Aggarwal tweets about creating awareness about cancer ahead of World Cancer Day in Kakinada. Kajal Aggarwal tweets about creating awareness about cancer ahead of World Cancer Day in Kakinada.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, basking in the success of her Telugu action film Khaidi No 150 opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi, on Saturday said it’s every individual’s social responsibility to spread awareness about cancer and extend help to those in need.

Ahead of the World Cancer Day, the beautiful leading lady showed support for the cause. She is currently in Kakinada for the occasion and tweeted, “In Kakinada for World Cancer Day. Let’s all spread awareness, try to help those in need and fulfil our social responsibility.”

On the career front, Kajal is busy shooting for Ajith’s Tamil action film Vivegam, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has garnered a lot of attention not just from fans but also from Kollywood fraternity post the release of the first look.

In Kakinada for world Cancer day, today.Let’s all spread awareness, try to help those in need and fulfill our social responsibility. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 4, 2017

Kajal is also working on a Tamil project with actor Vijay, tentatively titled Vijay 61 which will be directed by Atlee. This is Atlee’s second collaboration with Vijay after the hit film Theri and the star cast includes recently engaged actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well.

As one of leading Tollywood actors she has also started shooting for the Telugu political thriller titled Nene Raju Nene Mantri opposite Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati. This film is directed by Teja who happens to be the same director under whom Kajal debuted in Tollywood 9 years ago.

