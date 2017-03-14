Actor Jayasudha’s husband Nitin Kapoor allegedly commits suicide

Kapoor, a film producer and cousin of Bollywood actor Jithendra, married Jayasudha (right) in 1985 after two years of courtship. (file photo) Kapoor, a film producer and cousin of Bollywood actor Jithendra, married Jayasudha (right) in 1985 after two years of courtship. (file photo)

Yesteryears Telugu actor and former Congress MLA Jayasudha’s husband, Nitin Kapoor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The reasons behind the alleged suicide were not clear. Kapoor, a film producer and cousin of Bollywood actor Jithendra, married Jayasudha in 1985 after two years of courtship. The couple is survived by two sons, Nihar and Shreayan, according to The Times of India. They maintained a low-key profile in their 30 years of marriage and only appeared in key public events, the newspaper noted.

Jayasudha was a Congress MLA from Secunderabad before she joined rival party Telugu Desam Party in 2016. In 2014, she failed to retain the Secunderabad seat, losing TRS candidate T Padma Rao. She was a leading actor in the 70s and 80s. Jayasudha acted in several movies opposite Tollywood legend N Taraka Rama Rao, who went on to become chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

