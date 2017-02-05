Actor ​Nithiin apologises for his comment on Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu teaser

Nithiin, Pawan Kalyana and Trivikram at the film launch. (Source: Twitter/file photo) Nithiin, Pawan Kalyana and Trivikram at the film launch. (Source: Twitter/file photo)

After Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu teaser was out, Tollywood fandom went crazy, and so did many Telugu stars who are self-proclaimed die-hard Pawan fans. But one tweet from actor Nithiin seemed to have ruffled some feathers that drew ire from Pawan’s followers and others too.

“Raayudu lu entho mandhi untaaru kaani Kaatamarayudu Okkade Untaadu #pichamass, (There can be many Raayudus but there is only Katamarayudu)” Nithiin had tweeted.

After the star was trolled and he received a lot of hate messages from Twitterati, he pulled down the tweet quickly apologising for his comments. “I did not want 2 hurt any 1 in the industry or out..I m extremely sorry if i hurt the feelings of fans n followers of other great artists (sic),” he later posted.

It can be recalled that Rayudu was veteran actor Mohan Babu’s film that released in 1998. The tweet Nithiin sent was taken by many fans as an indirect reference that Pawan’s film would be better than Mohan Babu’s.

Soon after, Mohan Babu’s daughter, Manchu Lakshmi, also took on to Twitter to accept Nithiin’s apology.

“@actor_nithiin apology accepted Tintin. Pls don’t do it again,” she posted.

Katamarayudu teaser released on Saturday and broke Tollywood records by becoming the fasted video to cross one million. The film clocked over three million views in just 24 hours.

The Pawan starrer is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film. Reports suggest that the producers plan to release it on Ugaadi in March, wrapping up the shooting by this month.

