Achari America Yatra Teaser: This Vishnu Manchu film is true blue entertainer

When it comes to romance and comedy, Vishnu Manchu can bring the best on screen and with his new film Achari America Yatra, he does not fail to do so. As the teaser begins, you meet Vishnu’s character but of course, it is Brahmanandam, the best comedian-actor of the country, who takes away your attention with his dialogues and expressions. As the teaser gains momentum, you just know that this on-screen pair of Vishnu and Brahmanandam will create a magic that would give you immense joy at the theaters.

The story revolves around Vishnu’s character who reaches America in order to win his love. But of course, the way to do that is not going to be easy.

Not just the lead, the supporting character in the film is quite strong too. Pradeep Rawat and Kota Srinivasa Rao are the antagonists along with Anoop Singh Thakur who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Starring Vishnu Manchu, Achari America Yatra also stars Kanche fame Pragya Jaiswal who plays the lead in the film. Directed by G Nageswar Reddy, the film’s music has been composed by SS Thaman. Produced by Kirthi Chowdary and Kittu Under the banner Padmaja Pictures

On the personal front, Vishnu has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor announced it on Twitter. He wrote, “Ariaana calls him ‘Baby Lion’

Viviana calls him ‘ Baby Teddy Bear’

Rest of us call him అవ్రామ్ భక్త మంచు

Avram Bhakta Manchu

Avram means ‘One who cannot be stopped’”

The actor would also be seen in Gayatri. Talking about his role in the film, Vishnu tweeted, “One of the most challenging roles I played so far. And one of my career best song in #Gayatri. Hope you all like the my first look from #Gayatri”

