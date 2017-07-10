2 years of Baahubali: Five reasons why we cannot thank SS Rajamouli enough for giving us this film

2 years of Baahubali: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s film got South Industry a much needed recognition. 2 years of Baahubali: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s film got South Industry a much needed recognition.

Baahubali… just the name is enough to make you visualise and revisit the world that SS Rajamouli had created for the audience. Baahubali is no more just a film but a world that people are not going to forget any time soon. It has brought a certain level of respect for South industry, which till now was just referred to as an industry with films full of blowing cars and excessive heroism. But ever since Baahubali: The Beginning released two years back, the Prabhas-starrer has set standards for global cinema, which could be hard to achieve. The first part in the franchise released on July 10, two years back, and the makers of Baahubali are celebrating its journey today. Here’s why we think that the film has given us all the reasons to celebrate it.

Amarendra Baahubali: A man who embraced feminism in as manly way as possible and yet did not come across as a cliched personality. He was not preachy about what he thought was right, hence making the character a favourite for millions as who does not really like to be taught about moral values.

Kattappa: What are best friends for? While Sathyaraj played a character who was supposed to be a slave, the kind of dedication he has shown with his character for his role got him the honour of being the most trust worthy and friend-like man for the audience. While he killed Baahubali for reasons which might look the most ruthless to many, he never let go of his ‘dharma’, which is the first rule of life as a ‘Kshatriya’. Even Amarendra followed the same.

Bhallaladeva: In a way if you think, Rajamouli represented Raavan through this character. While Amarendra was Ram, the most suitable against him, Bhallaladeva was Ravana. And no points for guessing that Devasena is Sita, who had to take tests to prove her purity.

Devasena: Needless to say that Devasena and Sivagami’s characters are the strongest version of women ever depicted in the history of Indian cinema. In a way, the two were a symbol of women from two different generations. While one believes in questioning and standing against what she feels is wrong, the other has objections from the former’s fearless and bold attitude. The reliability of the characters and yet the ability to stay aloof like a dream is something that SS Rajamouli has been able to achieve with these two characters.

Can you imagine any other actor playing the characters of Devasena and Sivagami but Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan respectively?

SS Rajamouli: A film is successful not only because of the actors but the execution of a director. His vision made Baahubali an epic Indian film. It broke several records, which are not easy to surpass for any Indian film at least in the near future and to top it all, he made South India proud by bringing it at par with any kind of industry and movie making intelligence across the globe.

Do you have any other reasons? Share it with us now.

