1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu teaser: Mohanlal film loaded with breathtaking war-sequences, watch video

Mohanlal’s 1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu is the Telugu version of Malayalam film 1971 Beyond Borders. Mohanlal’s 1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu is the Telugu version of Malayalam film 1971 Beyond Borders.

Mohanlal is all geared up to take his fans on a new journey in his upcoming film, 1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu. The actor shared the second teaser of his latest, which takes us through some amazing war sequences and is quite different from the first one we saw before.

Mohanlal plays a double role in the film – Major Mahadevan and Colonel Sahadevan. In the first teaser of the film, we saw a glimpse of his family man kind of avatar. However, in this teaser, the makers introduce us to the other main characters of the film, played by Telugu actor Allu Sirish and Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh, both of whom are debuting in Malayalam cinema. with this film.

Watch | 1971 Beyond Borders’ Telugu teaser:

The major action sequences have been shot in the deserts of Rajasthan. The huge sets resembling army camps and bunkers that you see in the teaser have been created by Saloo K George. Apart from Rajasthan, the shooting has also been done in places like Ottapaalam and Pattambi.

The film, which also stars Sudheer Karamana, Renji Panicker, Kannan Pattambi, Manikuttan and Krishna Kumar, has been produced by Haneef Mohammed. 1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu is based on the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is scheduled to release on April 7, which marks Kerala’s major festival of Vishu.

Apart from this film, Mohanlal is also gearing up for his next Villain, whose first look was shared by the actor on social media platform. The film marks the fourth collaboration of the actor with director Unnikrishnan.

