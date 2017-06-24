​Fidaa trailer: Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej film is a romantic tale of a city boy and a village girl. Watch video

Fidaa Trailer features Sai Pallavi as Bhanumathi and Varun as Varun. Fidaa Trailer features Sai Pallavi as Bhanumathi and Varun as Varun.

Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej starrer Fidaa’s trailer has given the audience a look on how the age-old story of romance between a city boy and a village girl can be packed in an attractive manner. Sai Pallavi, who has so far done soft, but impressively strong roles plays a village belle, brought up like a brat who swears like there is no tomorrow and she is surely going to amass a huge fan following in the Telugu speaking states with her performance. Her name is Bhanumathi, and the hero is Varun. The two meet when he arrives as a guest for her sister’s wedding, and she picks him. Well, we did say that the story is age-old.

What is interesting in this, is the way the man and the woman come together, only to fall apart. Like Bhanumathi says, “There is no one like me”, maybe the movie will make a mark with its refreshing look. He comes from abroad, and in the course of time – they fall in love. Somehow, a misunderstanding arises and he leaves. The two of them, however, realise that they cannot stay apart.

#Fidaa trailer ❤️ Me as #Bhanumathi❤️ Thabk u Sekhar Garu, Raju garu N Varun 🙏❤️ http://t.co/9kyQPccjhY — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) June 23, 2017

We also see Sai Pallavi shake a leg in this song, and that is going to be a treat for sure. The film, produced by Dil Raju, will be releasing on the silver screen on July 27. This Sekhar Kammula’s directorial travels from USA to Barsana in Telangana. And this travel tale might be an interesting watch for the audience. The music for the film is composed by Mickey J Meyer, and from the little bits that we have heard so far, the songs could be chartbusters too. ​

