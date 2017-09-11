Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Sriti Jha, Karanvir Bohra and other actors who won big. See photos

Meet Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 winners. Meet Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 winners.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 took place on Sunday evening and we got to see our favourite actors dressed to kill. The glittering awards night was attended by a number of top television actors as they slayed the red carper putting their best foot forward. The winners too shared their trophies and happiness on their social media accounts. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya to Sargun Mehta, Adda Khan, Riddhi Dogra, and many more posted their look of the day. Here we give you the pictures of winners who happily shared the clicks of Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 night.

Sriti Jha won the Best Beti award for portraying Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. Her onscreen mom, Sarla played by actress Supriya Shukla too won the Best Maa award. Sriti shared a lovely note for her onscreen mother.

“Thank you so much each one of you for loving us, watching us and staying with us for this long… let us try and make it till the end.Thank you @zeetv. Thank you @supriyarshukla from the moment you asked me if have watched Anuradha to asking me if I’ve eaten lunch every single day… from praising me for my good scenes to hugging me every time both of us know I’ve done a scene badly. We’ve shared songs and scenes and so much more. Its only because you’re so so so dear to my heart!!!,” read Sriti Jha’s post.

See the photos of Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 winners:

As per reports, Zee Rishtey Awards is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 15.

