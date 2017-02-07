Zee Rishtey Awards 2016: Kumkum Bhagya shines, Abhi-Pragya are favourite jodi. See pics

Zee Rishtey Awards 2016: Divyanka Tripathi collected the award with husband Vivek Dahiya. Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant too attended the event. Zee Rishtey Awards 2016: Divyanka Tripathi collected the award with husband Vivek Dahiya. Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant too attended the event.

The popular television show, Kumkum Bhagya shined at the most awaited television award show of the year, Zee Rishtey Awards 2016. The show bagged the three most popular awards of the evening including Best Jodi Award (Abhi-Pragya), Favourite Bahu Award (Pragya) and the Sabse Favourite Kirdar Award (Pragya again). While Sriti Jha plays Pragya on the show, Shabir Ahluwalia is Abhi.

The ceremony took place on February 5 and was hosted by television’s real-life couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi. But the duo didn’t choose each other as their co-host. Rithvik was accompanied by ace-comedian Bharti Singh and Dance India Dance star Kunwar Amar also joined Asha Negi on the stage to entertain the audience.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Zee TV also felicitated shows from channels they are in competition with at the awards ceremony. Star Plus’s Yeh Hain Mohabbatein won Rishton Ki Parakh Award. Divyanka Tripathi who plays the lead role in the daily soap too walked away with an award. Kamya Punjabi got recognised for her negative role in Colors popular show, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Krystle D’Souza of the Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas won the Zee Rishtey Award Social Swagger of the year. Naya Sadasya Award went to Disha Parmar for Woh Apna Sa. Favourite Bhai-Behen award was given to Samiksha Jaiswal and Anubhav Jain of Zindagi Ki Mehak.

Celebrities who added stars to the grand event with their dance performances were TV’s ideal couples Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, Ravi Dubey, Krystal Dsouza-Aham Sharma, and Karan Vohra among others.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2016. See pics

The event was attended by the who’s who of the television industry. The cast of all the Zee TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Jamai Raja, Woh Apna Sa, Zindagi Ki Mehak including stars like Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchantt, Anita Hassnandani, Sonali Bendre and Aruna Irani made their presence felt at the event.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd