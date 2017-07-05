Zee Gold Awards 2017: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel win big. Here’s the winner list

Zee Gold Awards 2017: Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi as spotted at the Zee Gold Awards 2017. Zee Gold Awards 2017: Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi as spotted at the Zee Gold Awards 2017.

The 10th Zee Gold Awards 2017 was held on July 4 in Mumbai and it was a star-studded event. From Naagin superstars Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan to the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Divyanka Tripathi, Ruhanika Dhawan, Abhishek Verma, Anita Hassanandani and her husband, Rohit Reddy. It looks like the who’s who of Teletown were present to grace the event. Even Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai attended the grand celebration and it was quite the talk of the town. The night also had some sizzling performances for the audiences from Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Karanvir Bohra, Gurmeet Choudhary and it was nothing less than mesmerizing for their fans.

While the most sought after couple Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel aka Ishita and Raman from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein took away the Best Actor awards, they also won the Best Jodi award which they rightfully deserved. Mouni Roy from Naagin grabbed the special Face of The Year award. The Best Actor in a Negative Role Award (Female) was also bagged by Naagin star Adaa Khan and the Best Actor in a Negative role (Male) went to Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam.

Here is a list of all the winners at Gold Awards 2017:

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Female) – Adaa Khan for Naagin and Riddhi Dogra for Woh Apna Sa

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Male) – Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam

Best supporting actress critics choice – Prachi Shah for Swabhimaan

Most Fit Actress – Surbhi Chandna

Most Fit Actor – Mohammad Nazim

Face of the Year – Mouni Roy

Best Anchor – Ritvik Dhanjani

Best Negative role (popular) – Anita Hassnandani for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Actor Female (popular) – Mouni Roy

Best Actor Male – Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Actor Female – Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Child Actor – Kartikey Malviya for Shani

Best Supporting Actress popular – Parul Chauhan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Jodi – Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Going by the pictures the stars shared, it looked like they had a whale of a time and spent some memorable moments with each other.

