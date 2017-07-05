Latest News

Zee Gold Awards 2017: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel win big. Here’s the winner list

Zee Gold Awards 2017: While Naagin star Mouni Roy and Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi won Best Actor Female awards, Karan Patel won the Best Actor Male award. Best Actor in a Negative Role was bagged by Anita Hassnandani for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Adaa Khan for Naagin.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2017 11:02 am
mouni roy, divyanka tripathi, mouni divyanka, mouni divyanka photos Zee Gold Awards 2017: Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi as spotted at the Zee Gold Awards 2017.
Related News

The 10th Zee Gold Awards 2017 was held on July 4 in Mumbai and it was a star-studded event. From Naagin superstars Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan to the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Divyanka Tripathi, Ruhanika Dhawan, Abhishek Verma, Anita Hassanandani and her husband, Rohit Reddy. It looks like the who’s who of Teletown were present to grace the event. Even Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai attended the grand celebration and it was quite the talk of the town. The night also had some sizzling performances for the audiences from Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Karanvir Bohra, Gurmeet Choudhary and it was nothing less than mesmerizing for their fans.

While the most sought after couple Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel aka Ishita and Raman from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein took away the Best Actor awards, they also won the Best Jodi award which they rightfully deserved. Mouni Roy from Naagin grabbed the special Face of The Year award. The Best Actor in a Negative Role Award (Female) was also bagged by Naagin star Adaa Khan and the Best Actor in a Negative role (Male) went to Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam.

Here is a list of all the winners at Gold Awards 2017:
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Female) – Adaa Khan for Naagin and Riddhi Dogra for Woh Apna Sa
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Male) – Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam
Best supporting actress critics choice – Prachi Shah for Swabhimaan
Most Fit Actress – Surbhi Chandna
Most Fit Actor – Mohammad Nazim
Face of the Year – Mouni Roy

adaa khan, karan bohaveer ridhi dogra, ridhi dogra pictures adaa khan, naagin, adaa khan photos mouni roy, mouni roy naagin, naagin shivangi joshi, mohsin khan, ye rishta kya kehlata hai anita hassanandani, rohit shetty, shagiun yeh hai mohabbatein, yeh hain mohabbatein

 

Best Anchor – Ritvik Dhanjani
Best Negative role (popular) – Anita Hassnandani for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Actor Female (popular) – Mouni Roy
Best Actor Male – Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Actor Female – Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Child Actor – Kartikey Malviya for Shani
Best Supporting Actress popular – Parul Chauhan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best Jodi – Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Going by the pictures the stars shared, it looked like they had a whale of a time and spent some memorable moments with each other.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 05: Latest News