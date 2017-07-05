Zee Gold Awards 2017: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel win big. Here’s the winner list

- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th July 2017 full episode written update: Aadi thanks his partner and investors instead of Raman
- Mouni Roy begins shooting for Akshay Kumar film Gold and is doing a happy dance. See photo
- Nach Baliye 8 winner Divyanka Tripathi writes a love letter to the show: You turned me and Vivek into hopeless romantics
The 10th Zee Gold Awards 2017 was held on July 4 in Mumbai and it was a star-studded event. From Naagin superstars Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan to the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Divyanka Tripathi, Ruhanika Dhawan, Abhishek Verma, Anita Hassanandani and her husband, Rohit Reddy. It looks like the who’s who of Teletown were present to grace the event. Even Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai attended the grand celebration and it was quite the talk of the town. The night also had some sizzling performances for the audiences from Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Karanvir Bohra, Gurmeet Choudhary and it was nothing less than mesmerizing for their fans.
While the most sought after couple Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel aka Ishita and Raman from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein took away the Best Actor awards, they also won the Best Jodi award which they rightfully deserved. Mouni Roy from Naagin grabbed the special Face of The Year award. The Best Actor in a Negative Role Award (Female) was also bagged by Naagin star Adaa Khan and the Best Actor in a Negative role (Male) went to Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam.
Here is a list of all the winners at Gold Awards 2017:
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Female) – Adaa Khan for Naagin and Riddhi Dogra for Woh Apna Sa
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Male) – Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam
Best supporting actress critics choice – Prachi Shah for Swabhimaan
Most Fit Actress – Surbhi Chandna
Most Fit Actor – Mohammad Nazim
Face of the Year – Mouni Roy
Best Anchor – Ritvik Dhanjani
Best Negative role (popular) – Anita Hassnandani for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Actor Female (popular) – Mouni Roy
Best Actor Male – Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Actor Female – Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Child Actor – Kartikey Malviya for Shani
Best Supporting Actress popular – Parul Chauhan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best Jodi – Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Going by the pictures the stars shared, it looked like they had a whale of a time and spent some memorable moments with each other.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App