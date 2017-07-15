Zayed Khan to make TV debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s show

The show will soon go on the floor and Zayed Khan will be seen playing the role of a businessman. The show will soon go on the floor and Zayed Khan will be seen playing the role of a businessman.

Main Hoon Na fame Zayed Khan is all set to make his TV debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for a leading channel. The actor will play a businessman in the show, that will also star Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta.

Bollywood biggies moving into the world of TV is no more a shocking transition. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher to more recently Sonakshi Sinha, Tanuja and Madhoo, they have all enjoyed the arc lights on TV sets. And now, joining the bandwagon is Zayed Khan, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new drama on Sony Entertainment Television. The daily will also star Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta.

The show will soon go on the floor and Zayed will be seen playing the role of a businessman. The actor, speaking to The Times of India had confirmed the news but refrained from talking much about the project.

Today, producer Siddharth in an article in DNA talks about getting Zayed to make the transition. He is quoted as saying, “Firstly, Zayed is an actor totally open to all kinds of medium. Secondly, I have never treated television as secondary or a poor man’s medium. In our country, actors are known to see television as stepping stone to cinema. To me, both mediums are equally important.”

The producer, recently wrapped up his directorial Hichki, that is a comeback vehicle for Rani Mukerji. Siddharth, apart from being a successful TV producer has also directed Dharma Productions ‘We Are Family’. In the small screen space, before launching his production house Alchemy, he has been working under his dad’s company Cinevistaas, which has successfully produced popular shows like Ek Haseena Thi, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and the currently on-air Beyhadh.

Siddharth’s Alchemy Productions has also shone brightly in a short span of time having already launched shows Icchapyari Naagin, Love Ka Hai Intezar and Woh Apna Sa.

Zayed, son of popular Bollywood star Sanjay Khan and brother to Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had been missing from the silver screen. Though he has been part of numerous films namely Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Fight Club, Vaada, Dus, Rocky and more, his only shining glory till now remains SRK-starrer Main Hoon Na.

