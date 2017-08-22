Zayed Khan sizzles as Ranvir Raichand in the first teaser of Haasil

Zayed Khan is playing Ranvir Raichand in Haasil. Zayed Khan is playing Ranvir Raichand in Haasil.

Main Hoon Na actor Zayed Khan is all set to debut on the small screen with Haasil. Playing the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s Haasil, Zayed will share screen space with Nikita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth. The romantic thriller, produced by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy Productions, will be a finite series. While Zayed and Vatsal will play brothers, Nikita’s entry will form a love triangle between them. With such an impressive star cast and exciting storyline, the curiosity around the show is on the rise.

The channel on Tuesday launched its first teaser where Zayed’s character Ranvir Raichan is introduced. If the surname did not ring a bell, his entry on a helicopter will definitely remind you of Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Ranvir, from this teaser, seems like a rich charismatic businessman who believes in living life on his own terms. A self-made man, he will even fight fate to get what he wants. The dialogues are quite well written and as Zayed mouths, ‘Ranvir Raichand apni kahani khud likhta hai’, you know he means business.

There’s also a hint that he is out there to seek revenge on Nikita’s character as the title tune plays when the two meet head-on.

Here’s the first teaser:

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Haasil producer Siddharth P Malhotra had shared, “Zayed has been a friend for long and I always had him in my mind for this role. When I met him at a party recently and offered him this role, he happily said yes. As an actor, he too wanted something substantial and he seems really excited about this project.”

With the show having two heroes, the producer slammed suggestions of insecurities building between them. He said, “I think it’s the women who have such queries. The guys were really cool. Vatsal and Zayed are team players and have no angst against each other. A show can never run on an actor’s shoulder. Every character has an equally important part. They will be playing brothers in the series and the two have a similar camaraderie off screen too.”

