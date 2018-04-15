Zaira Wasim on the success of Secret Superstar: More than numbers, I am happy that the film is being seen by people all over the world

Zaira Wasim says she never expected Secret Superstar to have become a blockbuster. Zaira Wasim says she never expected Secret Superstar to have become a blockbuster.

Still in her teens, Zaira Wasim has managed to find a strong foothold in the film industry, thanks to her acting skills. After playing the young child who gets trained by her father to become a champion wrestler in Dangal, Zaira amazed the world with her performance in Secret Superstar. Playing a school going simple girl Insiya, she dreams of making it big as a singer, and after being dissuaded by her father chooses to showcase her talent through a veiled identity. The film is still being watched and appreciated worldwide, with the collection few digits short of 1000 crore. As Secret Superstar is all set to premiere on &pictures today, indianexpress.com had a short chat with Zaira about the film and her future projects.

Talking about how watching films on television are still enjoyed with family, Zaira Wasim, in an exclusive chat with us, shared, “It’s a completely different experience. We have all grown up watching movies on the small screen, sitting together with our loved ones and enjoying all the drama. Even when it comes to my films, although they have seen it more than 10 times, they get together all relatives and we sit with popcorn tubs in front of our television set.”

Ask her if she expected the film to receive this amount of success and the young actor stated, “We knew it was a film with a soul and it doing so well is definitely a great feat. To be honest, I don’t get into the business of a film but for me what’s more important is that so many people across nations got to see and love our film. That’s a bigger achievement for an actor. But I am truly thrilled that the film was appreciated globally.”

While she is excited about the response, Zaira Wasim shared that when she signed it, she never imagined it to be a blockbuster film. “I had really loved the script and I knew this was something really special but I hadn’t thought it will affect people so beautifully. While shooting, we realised this will inspire a lot of youngsters but never imagined the magnitude. We are all so very proud to be associated with Secret Superstar.”

Zaira made her dream debut with Dangal that also got her a national award. Now, with Secret Superstar touching greater heights, we asked her if she feels that more expectation has come her way. “Not really. Also, I want to be a responsible actor and choose only projects that will bring out a positive change in our society. As actors, we can do this much and this is why I take time to pick my projects.”

Lastly, we asked the 17-year-old actor if she is open to doing television. Giving it a thought, Zaira Wasim shared, “I haven’t really given it a thought but I wouldn’t be comfortable with the never-ending storyline of serials. I enjoy doing films for its a bound script, where you know the story and character graph from start to finish. If there’s something like that coming my way, be it TV or web, I would love to discuss that. But I don’t see myself doing a daily, where the script might have to be changed every day.”

