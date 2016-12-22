Yudhishtir Urs looks forward to his digital debut

Yudhishtir will be seen romancing Aditi Vasudev in his digital debut. Yudhishtir will be seen romancing Aditi Vasudev in his digital debut.

Video jockey and actor Yudhishtir Urs, popularly known as Yudi, will be making his debut on the digital platform via web series ‘Once Upon A Night, When They Met’.

‘Once Upon A Night, When They Met’ — which will go live on Ekta Kapoor’s premiere digital app ALT Balaji — is a fresh and modern take on how someone can find a soulmate in somebody, other than the one they’re married to in a bold and intense way.

Yudhishtir will be seen romancing Aditi Vasudev. Yudhishtir says he got excited by the storyline of the series.

“Ekta’s style of storytelling is quite dynamic and bold. To play the role of a person whose partner falls in love with someone else, as a concept is quite challenging but exciting at the same time,” Yudhishtir said in a statement.

The actor also shared that his “onscreen dynamic with Aditi was amazing because as an actor, you have to get into every character you play”.

“And also because Aditi was the perfect person to do this with, we found that connect and comfort level to create a performance that felt real and charged with intensity. This is my digital debut, looking forward to what lies ahead,” he added.

In the series, Aditi, who was seen in Do Dooni Chaar and Talaash, is married to Yudi’s character but falls in love with another man and realises how her happiness with her husband is a myth.

It also features Samir Soni and Dipannita Sharma.