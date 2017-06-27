You won’t recognise Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in her bikini avatar. See photo

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor, Shivangi Joshi dons a chic avatar whenever she gets time off from work. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor, Shivangi Joshi dons a chic avatar whenever she gets time off from work.

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of the popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has joined the bandwagon of other television bahu and beti who put up a simple show onscreen but off screen do not shy away from flaunting their hot and sizzling avatars. Shivangi who is seen fighting for everything right in the daily soap recently shared a picture from her swimming session on her Instagram account. Dressed in a blue swimwear, the actor is seen beating the scorching heat as she makes a splash.

Earlier too, Shivangi has shared several pictures on her social media account which are in complete contrast to her onscreen image. The actor dons a chic avatar whenever she gets time off from work. Her trendy clothes and her dazzling smile make for an interesting social media profile. Lately, Shivangi has been making news for her relationship with her onscreen husband, Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Though the couple refused to accept their relationship initially, Mohsin later released a statement saying, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.” The duo even celebrated the festival of Eid together on the sets of their show.

In the show, Shivangi has stepped into the shoes of her onscreen mother Hina Khan aka Akshara who took all the troubles of her family on herself and fought all the odds to safeguard their happiness. It was her entry in the longest-running show which gave it a new lease of life to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the audience loved her bubbly character.

