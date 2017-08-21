Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pregnancy drama to add excitement in Katrik-Naira’s romance. Here is all that’s in store

In the coming week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will revolve around the suspense of Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) pregnancy. In the coming week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will revolve around the suspense of Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) pregnancy.

The set of the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had been brimming with excitement with the marriage sequence being canned. Now that the wedding rituals are over, the makers have planned another entertaining track to keep the audience hooked. In the coming week, the drama will revolve around the suspense of Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) pregnancy. The loving couple Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan), will be seen excited about parenthood coming their way and will indulge in some cute moments together.

Coming to the sequence planned, Naira and Kartik will be shown stealing some romantic moments together. And while swirling around his lady love, he will be shocked to see her getting sick. Naira will be seen feeling dizzy and also start puking, which would worry Kartik. As she calls him ‘Frog’, she will start giving him hints that the Frog’s tadpole may be arriving soon, but he will get confused and scold her for getting sick.

Frustrated with Kartik’s lack of understanding the matter, Naira will shout that she might be pregnant and these are the signs for that. The poor boy, shocked with the news will fall down on the ground stunned.

Soon the family will gear up to celebrate Janmashtami and will realize something fishy when they will see Kartik taking extra care of Naira. He will be extremely careful around his wife and will also not let her dance during the festivity which would irk the family. The couple will finally inform everyone about the news, and they will rejoice together.

That’s not all. Kartik and Naira, who have always been the dreamers, will start hallucinating babies around them. They will also see couples with babies everywhere. Talking to indianexpress.com, Mohsin said, “It’s one of the cutest sequences that we’ve shot and I am sure audience will enjoy watching it a lot.”

The suspense would be left hanging when Kartik and Naira will go to the nursing home to get the pregnancy test. Will the couple rejoice the impending arrival of a baby or there’s any more drama in store?

