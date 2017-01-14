Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naira aka Shivangi Joshi gets special gift for onscreen wedding from fans

Shivangi Joshi is thankful to all the fans and is definitely going to use the products from the bridal make-up kit. Shivangi Joshi is thankful to all the fans and is definitely going to use the products from the bridal make-up kit.

Actress Shivangi Joshi has got a bridal make-up kit for her reel wedding on the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from her fans.

Currently, the Star Plus show is showcasing the engagement track of the reel couple Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan).

“My fans have been sending me various gifts…and in the last one year, I’ve received a range of things from soft toys to pouches, clutches and all things that I can put to good use in real life and the show,” Shivangi said in a statement.

She added, “Just two days ago when I was shooting on set for my reel engagement track, I saw this kit in my room and realised that some of my fans have sent me a make-up kit with a note that read ‘for your upcoming marriage on the show’. I am really thankful to all the fans and am definitely going to use the products.”

Recently in an interview with indianexpress.com, Rajan Shahi, producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai praised his new team saying, “With newcomers coming in, there is a new enthusiasm among the actors, who are committed to the show and believe in it. There is a positivity with the team. Frankly, earlier we didn’t have time with the leads, everyone was going crazy. All the actors were overworking, the unit was overworking because there were just two-three hours of shooting with the lead actors. There was a certain tiredness, which had come, and now after the exits, a freshness has come and that’s because the team is giving time to the show.”