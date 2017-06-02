Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira, Karthik love story to get a third angle

While Kartik and Naira are now in a honeymoon phase in the show, the new entry, who is actor Shravan Mehta, will be joining the cast soon. While Kartik and Naira are now in a honeymoon phase in the show, the new entry, who is actor Shravan Mehta, will be joining the cast soon.

One of the most watched Hindi TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continued its TRP journey unscathed even after the show’s popular leads Akshara and Naitik (played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra) left the show to be replaced by new faces and characters. The show’s new leads are Naira (played by Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) who have become viewers favorite in no time. Now, the makers aim to bring a new twist to the story track. If the reports are to be believed, a new entrant is going to be shaking things up in Kartik and Naira’s life.

While Kartik and Naira are now in a honeymoon phase in the show, the new entry, who is actor Shravan Mehta, will be joining the cast soon. Shravan’s character will join Naira’s dance academy and become her good friend.This will lead to Kartik getting jealous. Well, the makers seems to have planned lots of drama for viewers. When a portal contacted Shravan, he confirmed the news. The actor said, “Yes, I am entering the show. It is an interesting character and that is the reason I chose to be a part of the show even though it is a cameo.”

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are also aware that Naira and Kartik, aka Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are dating in real-life too. Mohsin said recently that his friendship with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi has now “blossomed into love”, and that it’s the actress’ innocence that made him fall for her. Mohsin said in a statement earlier, “We have been linked to each other ever since we became part of the show but we chose to avoid all those rumours and not let it affect our friendship or work in anyway.”

While confirming the news about their relationship earlier, Mohsin told, “There was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently. It’s just been a month and a half. We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven’t gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule.”

