Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan taken to police station, claims cop demanded bribe

Mohsin Khan was took to a police station for skipping a red light.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan was taken to the Bandra police station on Thursday night for jumping a red light. Mohsin, who plays the role of Karthik Manish Goenka, is claiming that he is innocent. Events took an unruly turn and the actor started an Instagram live from the station itself reaching out to his 3.5 lakh followers and claiming he was asked to give bribe.

He is also claiming that didn’t skip the light. He even tweeted, “They stop us for jumping the signal and asked for a bribe. Thats when i went live guys.” He even put the camera up the cop’s face, saying he was still facing trouble even after he had paid the fine.

Another one of his tweets read, “was asked for a bribe for signal jumping. I knew i did not jump but would rather pay d fine.Went live for all to see d guy who was behind it”. Also when a website reported that he spent a night in the prison, he made sure to clarify, “No i did not spend any night in any station. Wrong use of the power of media.” Fans have been reacting to the incident. They are ardently showing their support for the actor.

was asked for a bribe for signal jumping.I knew i did not jump but would rather pay d fine.Went live for all to see d guy who was behind it http://t.co/6jrZfUaX5U — Mohsin Khan (@momo_mohsin) June 16, 2017

They stop us for jumping the signal and asked for a bribe. Thats when i went live guys. — Mohsin Khan (@momo_mohsin) June 15, 2017

Mohsin has a huge fan following owing to the popularity of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he plays Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) husband.

