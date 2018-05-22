Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What to expect from the show post its leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Kartik and Naira are hurt and angered but when fate would get them together. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Kartik and Naira are hurt and angered but when fate would get them together.

The impending and much kept secretive leap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was finally introduced to viewers last night. While there was much hype about the same, the first glance seemed to have fizzled out the excitement. Apart from the shift of cities, nothing seemed to have changed. Like all shows post leap depict lovers separated, angered at each other and yet pining for them in solitude, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) also continue to do the same.

As per the track, the Goenkas, holding Naira responsible for Shubham’s untimely death, had thrown her out of the house. This had caused a major separation between the couple with Naira deciding to leave Udaipur. Now coming to what you can expect in the coming days, first and foremost, gear up to see some beautiful visuals of Mumbai. With Naira shifting to the big city with her family, there will a new journey presented and the city will play an important role in the same.

And if you are wondering what will happen to your favourite couple, here’s the answer. While Kartik and Naira have been away for two years, they are all set to meet. Naira, who got married quite young, will now decide to use her separation from her husband productively. She will decide to apply to college for further studies. And as luck would have it, Kartik will arrive in the same college for a project. After some moments of hide and seek, the two will finally meet and a confrontation will be bound to happen. But can love be far behind?

Both Kartik and Naira are hurt and angered but when fate would get them together, sparks are bound to fly. As per sources, things will not be so easy and viewers will be treated to a lot of nok-jhoks between them but the two will finally kiss and make up in the coming days. And if you think this development would be hailed by the family, sorry, but the Goenkas’ angst will continue to give a tough time to these lovebirds.

The makers and channel are quite tightlipped about the upcoming tracks but producer Rajan Shahi, in a statement shared, “The show will undergo a revamp where the sets and the storyline is concerned. Not only is the story going to change but fresh talent will also be added to the cast.” And if sources are to be believed, a new boy will enter Naira’s life. She will develop a friendship with him in college and while they will not be in love, once Kartik arrives, he will supposedly feel jealous seeing him with his wife.

