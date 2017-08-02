Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur are no less than siblings. Here’s how they had pre-Rakhi celebration, see photos

Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur played on-screen siblings Naksh and Naira in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur played on-screen siblings Naksh and Naira in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Siblings are in a celebration mode as Rakshabandhan is just around the corner. TV actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur are definitely among the lot. The young actors, who were part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took their reel relationship of brother-sister too seriously and are today as thick as any siblings. Recently, Ashnoor surprised Rohan on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka to celebrate Rakshabandhan.

Rohan and Ashnoor played on-screen siblings Naksh and Naira in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, until the leap happened. Rohan and Ashnoor continued with their great camaraderie off-screen too even after they moved on from the show. While Ashnoor was replaced by Shivangi Joshi post the leap, Rohan quit the show last year to participate in Bigg Boss. He is currently part of Sasural Simar Ka. Even though the duo have been busy in their lives, they manage to squeeze out time for each other on special occasions.

Ashnoor recently dropped by on the sets of the Rohan’s show to celebrate Rakshabandhan and also got him his favorite chocolates. See Rohan Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur photos from this pre-Rakhi celebration:

Sharing his excitement of celebrating Rakhi with Ashnoor, Rohan said, “It is like a ritual for us now. I am really fond of Ashnoor and we have had some amazing time while shooting for Yeh Rishta. It feels great that we have managed to stay in touch even after being busy with different things in life. This year I won’t be able to make it to my hometown to celebrate Rakhi with my sister, and when Ashnoor surprised me on the sets, I couldn’t have been happier. I feel very protective towards her like any brother, and she will always be my little sister. I have a special gift for her which will be delivered to her very soon.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd