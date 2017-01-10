Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra to be a father in real life

Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal is pregnant with her first child. Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal is pregnant with her first child.

After playing a perfect son, a perfect husband and a perfect father on screen in TV’s longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Karan Mehra aka Naitik is all set to step into a new phase of his personal life. Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal will soon be welcoming their little bundle of joy. And unlike other times, it is not a rumour.

Nisha and Karan confirmed the news as they posted about the pregnancy on their Instagram account. Since they got hitched in 2012, the couple has been dealing with the rumours of them having a one-year-old baby boy. A few months back, Nisha released a statement in face of the rumours, “Over the past year, there have been a lot of rumours about my alleged pregnancy, Karan and I having a son. Now, I think it’s time to put them to rest. Karan and I, currently do not have any children, and we will share our happiness with the world whenever we do.”

The couple, which has given us some major relationship goals, has once again done it with the sweetest message on Instagram. “With the grace of God, we have been able to achieve many things in life but creation of life itself is an overwhelming feeling. Here’s to the beginning of another beautiful story…our pregnancy,” Karan wrote along with and Nisha’s picture. Karan walked out of the Bigg Boss 10 house recently and since then he has been celebrating every moment of life with his better half.

Nisha, while confirming the news, requested her fans to respect her privacy during the pregnancy. She wrote, “Here’s putting all speculations about my weight gain to rest: Yes our 1st baby is on the way & we are on our way to bringing a new life on this planet, need all your good wishes P.S.: I hope the privacy of my pregnancy journey will be respected and I won’t be asked over n over again to make posts on the same and shall be given space to post at will.”

The couple kept their promise of making their fans a part of their happiness in the most adorable manner. We wish Karan and Nisha all the best for their first child.

