Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Parul Chauhan shares her love for Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan, see photo

We know that Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his Imtiaz Ali-directed film with his co-star Anushka Sharma. SRK also shot for an episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was on the sets of the Star Plus show with his leading lady Anushka. SRK’s huge fan following is no secret and in the list also falls the show’s actor Parul Chauhan.

Parul, who is currently seen playing the role of Swarna Manish Goenka on the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was more than happy to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan again. The pair last met nine years ago. We know this via the latest post made by Parul on her Instagram account.

Parul met Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 when she was shooting for her debut TV show Bidaai. She shared two photos with SRK and wrote, “I love u srk 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘(2008) vs (2017) ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” So many heart emojis with the post proves that Parul too is a huge fan of King Khan.

Some reports also suggested that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had a shocking encounter on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It so happened that a leopard arrived on the sets while the duo were shooting.

See Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Parul Chauhan’s love post for Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan:

See the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma became a part of the show:

In the episode, SRK and Anushka were seen helping the show’s lead Kartik (Mohsin Khan) find his wedding ring which goes missing. The situation bears resemblance to the story of their upcoming film.

