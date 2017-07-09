Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan’s new avatar for Khatron Ke Khiladi will give you the chills, watch video

Hina Khan looks like she is all set to test her fears. Hina Khan looks like she is all set to test her fears.

Shedding her sanskaari bahu avatar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan is all set to go on an adventurous ride and this time it is going to be a slightly scarier one because she is appearing on the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Playing with pythons, standing between insects and flying in the air, are all part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Unveiling the promo on her Instagram handle, Hina writes, “#khatronkekhiladi8 only on colors from 22nd July 9:00pm.. stay tuned guys.” Rocking another look from the sets, Hina also shared a photo writing, “Coming soon😊 #khatronkekhiladi8.” Well, and buzz is she is one of the finalists of the show along with other stars, Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The name of the three finalists come as a surprise especially since Rohit, who returned to the show after a gap of two years, has previously stated that he expected Geeta Phogat to win the show, and had pinned his hopes on the star wrestler. Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar was also considered a tough competition, however, we suppose debutant Hina did a real good job by defeating such strong contestant. The reality show will air on July 22 on Colors at 9 PM.

Hina has also returned from Spain, where the entire season was shot and only the finale is left to be covered in Mumbai. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adaptation of an American television show Fear Factor, where the fear quotient of celebrities is tested through several stunts. The show opened with 12 contestants including Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Asia’s third sexiest woman Nia Sharma, television’s queen Hina Khan, wrestling champion Geeta Phogat, Lopamudra Raut, Ritwik Dhanjiani, and Karan Wahi among others. Well, we can’t wait for the show to air!

